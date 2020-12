Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - 'He's missied it!' - Epic conclusion of Judd Trump v Neil Robertson

A tense and thrilling UK Championship final went to a decider for the first time since 2014, with Neil Robertson seeing off Judd Trump to land the £200,000 top prize after a marathon last frame. Robertson had already made history by setting the record for most centuries at a single UK Championship (13).

