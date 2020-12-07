Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - 'I bottled it' - Judd Trump dismayed after blowing title shot

Neil Robertson edged a tense final-frame decider against Judd Trump to win a third UK Championship title after an error-strewn final that finished at 00:54am local time. Robertson looked set to finish runner-up in the Triple Crown event as Trump rolled in the colours in the final frame, but the world number one botched the last pink to hand Robertson the latest of reprieves. He made no mistake.

