Joe Perry has admitted opportunity knocks for him at the UK Championship after Ronnie O'Sullivan's early exit from the tournament.

Former Masters finalist Perry was on course to meet the world champion in the last 16, but O'Sullivan's shock 6-5 defeat to Alexander Ursenbacher in the second round has opened up the bottom half of the draw in Milton Keynes.

Perry will face China's Lu Ning or Pang Junxu in the quarter-finals on Friday after completing a 6-3 win over Jamie Jones.

The world number 19 won the final four frames of his last-32 encounter with Joe O'Connor to keep alive his dream of a first triple crown trophy – and emulated the feat against Jones from 3-2 behind boosted by knocks of 58 and 87.

Another win would see him leapfrog Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the race to qualify for the Masters involving the game's top 16 players at the Alexandra Palace in January.

“I came here with no form whatsoever but it is turning out well,” said Perry. “I had no expectation of getting into the Masters and I still don’t want to think about it and put extra pressure on myself. It would be fantastic to be there because Alexandra Palace is such a special place.

“There’s no getting away from the fact that the draw has opened up this week – when Ronnie O’Sullivan is knocked out of your section of the draw you feel it is an opportunity.

"But both of the two lads I could play next have scored more heavily than me this week. Hopefully, I can bring some form to that match and use my experience.”

