John Higgins crashed out of the UK Championship after losing 6-2 to 22-year-old Zhou Yuelong.

Zhou made two half-century breaks as he won the opening four frames of the match.

UK Championship 'How important is that going to be?' - McGill lands outrageous fluke 2 HOURS AGO

Higgins got on the board after the mid-session interval but could not avoid defeat as Zhou advanced to the quarter-finals, where he will face Xiao Guodong or Jack Lisowski.

Confusion reigns as mistimed fake applause throws McGill off his game

Zhou made a rapid start at the Marshall Arena as he dominated the opening session to move into a 4-0 lead.

The Chinese player started with breaks of 90 and 60 in the first three frames as Higgins struggled to get going.

The fourth frame was a closer affair but Zhou won it 70-48 to take control of the contest.

It looked like Higgins might be set to fall 5-0 behind after the interval, but he got a chance to return to the table and cleared up with a break of 72 to win the frame 72-61.

Another tight frame went Zhou’s way as he won it 62-47 to close on victory.

Higgins potted 11 reds and 11 blacks in a break of 80 to move 5-2 behind, but Zhou closed out the match by winning a back-and-forth eighth frame.

Neil Robertson fought back from 4-2 down to beat Anthony McGill 6-4 and reach the quarter-finals.

There was nothing between the players after a high-quality start to the match, with Robertson opening with a break of 94, only for McGill to reply with 100 and 69.

Robertson fights back against McGill with 132 break

Robertson levelled at 2-2 with a break of 83, but McGill edged back in front after the mid-session interval, helped by a fluked green to the middle pocket.

The players then traded century breaks – a 127 from McGill followed by a 132 from Robertson – before the Australian streaked to victory.

Robertson reeled off three frames in a row to clinch victory, sealing it with an 82 break to set up a match against Mark Selby or Barry Hawkins.

Fourth round results

Afternoon (1pm)

Zhou Yuelong 6-2 John Higgins

6-2 John Higgins Anthony McGill 4-6 Neil Robertson

Evening (7pm)

Mark Selby - Barry Hawkins

Joe Perry - Jamie Jones

UK Championship Confusion reigns as mistimed fake applause throws McGill off his game 4 HOURS AGO