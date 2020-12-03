Judd Trump looks set to reach the quarter-finals of the UK Championships after opening up a 4-0 lead over Ricky Walden.

World number one Trump was pushed hard in the first frame by Walden who pulled off a number of impressive pots, but it was not enough to hold back his rival.

UK Championship 'I probably won't be able to do it again!' - Selby on miracle shot 6 HOURS AGO

In the second frame, Trump started to hit his stride and dominate, taking the second frame 82-0.

Two big breaks, 85 in the third and 65 in the fourth, with little serious reply from Walden, gave him four consecutive frames.

Walden then started to eat into Trump's lead, with a break of 70 taking him to 75-5 in the fifth frame.

Walden then took a second on the bounce as he pushed Trump further. However Trump hit back when it looked like his advantage was going to be cut to a single frame, clearing up the seventh 92-8.

The match was far from over as Walden dragged himself back to 5-3 with a 73-10 win in the eight frame.

'I probably couldn't do it again!' - Selby on miracle shot

UK Championship 'I probably couldn't do it again!' - Selby on miracle shot 7 HOURS AGO