Judd Trump was disappointed not to make a 147 in the final frame of his last-32 match at the UK Championship, saying he was going for it before he even potted a ball.

The world No 1 was not at his fluent best against Liang Wenbo but capitalised on several mistakes from his opponent to ease through with a 6-1 win.

Trump looked set for his first century of the match, and potentially the third 147 of the tournament, at 5-1 ahead as he potted 12 reds and 11 blacks.

'That's a shame!' - Trump misses out on at 147 opportunity

But he missed the next black when he was trying to cannon a red off the cushion and was left with a break of 89.

Asked when he was thinking of a maximum, Trump told Eurosport: “When I was on zero! When I went down the first red I knew I was going for a max, no matter where the balls finished I was going to go for it.

“I was disappointed in the end because I missed an easy black thinking about whether to knock the red off the cushion or go up and knock it off that shot. In the end I didn’t concentrate on the black.

‘That doesn’t look on…well, what can you say? Phenomenal!’ – Trump wows commentators with pot

“I thought make sure I get a nice angle on the red on the top and then I can knock this and stay on the black, and they were all there from that point. It’s disappointing because I felt I could have made that…and to get that far and miss such an easy ball.”

'When I was on zero!' - Trump reveals he was thinking of 147 from the beginning

Eurosport pundit Jimmy White questioned whether Trump could have played a different shot.

“He could have played on that red and made sure he had a shot for the 147 and he tried to cannon it out. I thought he should have left it alone, but who am I to tell Judd Trump what to play?!

“He missed the black anyway so we will never know.”

Reflecting on his overall performance, Trump added: “It was a struggle. I watched some of the snooker on the TV and the table was very heavy and slow. It dictates how the frame goes, the balls are going scrappy, and it’s not until there’s a couple of reds left that you are able to do anything.

'Fantastic shot!' – Judd Trump produces brilliant snooker against Liang Wenbo

“I managed to pot the odd ball here and there and Liang missed an easy yellow in one frame. It was scrappy until the end of the frames, I was probably playing the better safeties and taking my chances.”

One of the key moments in the match came in the fifth frame when Liang had a chance to close to 3-2, only to miss a routine yellow into the corner.

“He had his chance and missed it, and I cleared up from there,” said Trump. “From then on it was probably always going to be the same result, it knocked his confidence that frame. From then on I just had to keep it tight and wait for my chances.”

