Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020: Judd Trump 'doesn't expect anything in free role' after latest title

Judd Trump says he feels no pressure and 'doesn't expect anything in a free role' at the 2020 UK Championship following his victory at the Northern Ireland Open in the same venue in Milton Keynes. Trump won through to the second round with a comfortable win over Paul Davison and now takes on Dominic Dale.

00:03:49, 11 views, an hour ago