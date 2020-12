Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - Judd Trump hides nerves to sink long pink

Judd Trump delighted the Eurosport commentary team with a brilliant long pink to settle some jitters during his UK Championship final against Neil Robertson. The world number one’s game may have deserted him for much of the showdown in Milton Keynes as nerves got the better of both players, but this was some shot.

