Judd Trump will play either Lu Ning or Joe Perry in Saturday’s UK Championship semi-final after beating Kyren Wilson 6-4 in the quarter-final at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The Bristolian raced into a three-frame lead on the back of some sublime snooker that produced runs of 73, 102 and 106, but a Wilson fluke in frame four reset the momentum, allowing the Kettering cueist to get a frame - wholly against the flow of play - on the board ahead of the mid-session interval. Ronnie O’Sullivan, in his role as pundit, called Trump the Tiger Woods of snooker during the break such had been his dominance.

UK Championship Ronnie O’Sullivan: Judd Trump is the Tiger Woods of snooker – he is playing a different game 3 HOURS AGO

However, Wilson, buoyed by his pre-interval fortune, emerged reinvigorated and reached parity at 3-3 - courtesy of a 64 - and then again at 4-4 - on the back of an 88 - to send the quarter-final to a three-frame shootout, but Trump showed his resolve to win two frames on the bounce to seal his progression. The 31-year-old will face either Lu or Perry in Saturday’s semi-final.

More to follow

UK Championship 'I was going for it from zero!' - Trump disappointed to miss out on 147 30/11/2020 AT 17:32