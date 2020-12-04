Judd Trump will play either Lu Ning or Joe Perry in Saturday’s UK Championship semi-final after beating Kyren Wilson 6-4 in the quarter-final at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
The Bristolian raced into a three-frame lead on the back of some sublime snooker that produced runs of 73, 102 and 106, but a Wilson fluke in frame four reset the momentum, allowing the Kettering cueist to get a frame - wholly against the flow of play - on the board ahead of the mid-session interval. Ronnie O’Sullivan, in his role as pundit, called Trump the Tiger Woods of snooker during the break such had been his dominance.
However, Wilson, buoyed by his pre-interval fortune, emerged reinvigorated and reached parity at 3-3 - courtesy of a 64 - and then again at 4-4 - on the back of an 88 - to send the quarter-final to a three-frame shootout, but Trump showed his resolve to win two frames on the bounce to seal his progression. The 31-year-old will face either Lu or Perry in Saturday’s semi-final.
