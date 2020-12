Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - Judd Trump makes century in semi-final

World number one Judd Trump reach Sunday's UK Championship final as he cruised to a 6-2 win over Chinese player Lu Ning. The Bristolian was rarely troubled by his opponent and is to play Neil Robertson in the final in Milton Keynes.

