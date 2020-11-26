Take advantage of our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a moment from the 2020 UK Championship

Judd Trump reached the second round of the UK Championship with a comfortable 6-1 win over amateur Paul Davison.

The world No 1 made half-century breaks in every frame except the fifth and finished with a 103.

Davison avoided a whitewash by winning the third frame but Trump had little trouble from there - despite troubles with the scoreboard - as he set up a meeting with Dominic Dale.

Trump, winner of the UK Championship in 2011, hasn’t made it past the fourth round of the tournament in the last five years.

He wasn’t at his fluent best in the early stages of the match and Davison had chances to make it a closer contest.

Trump breezed through the opening frame with a break of 85 but was made to work harder in a scrappy second frame.

Davison looked like he might steal it – despite missing several opportunities – as he got into the colours and had a straight blue to the middle pocket.

But he missed the blue and Trump cleared up to move into a 2-0 lead.

Davison seemed well set to take the third frame at 52-0 ahead, but saw a routine red stay rattle in the jaws of the corner pocket.

This time Davison was not left to regret the miss as he got another chance and managed to get on the scoreboard, which had to be replaced by an older version.

Trump made two half-century breaks in the fourth frame – 75 and 54 – to lead 3-1 and extended his advantage after the mid-session interval. He then finished with his first century of the match to secure his place in the second round.

