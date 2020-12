Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - Judd Trump pulls off stunning plant in final against Neil Robertson

Judd Trump pulls off a stunning plant in the final of the 2020 UK Championship against Neil Robertson. The world number one got off to a very patchy start in the match, but showed his class with the plant and a number of other superb pots. The event held in Milton Keynes has a hotly-anticipated final.

00:00:30, 1305 views, 3 hours ago