Judd Trump admits he could have landed an easier draw in the UK Championship last 64 than two-times ranking event winner Dominic Dale at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The world number one continued on from where he left off after his 9-7 win over Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Northern Ireland Open final in a 6-1 victory against amateur Paul Davison with breaks of 85, 54, 55, 75, 54, 72 and 103 to secure his progress.

“There were a lot of breaks and a lot of one visit frames. I felt comfortable in amongst the balls,” said the 2019 world champion. “It is always difficult in the last day of the first round. There has been a lot of play on the table. The first round is all about getting through and avoiding that potential banana skin."

World number 69 Dale – winner of the 1997 Grand Prix and 2007 Shanghai Masters – was an impressive 6-3 victor against Luo Honghao as he rolled in knocks of 88, 66, 70 and 102 to set up a clash on Saturday night with the 2011 UK champion.

Trump has memories of 1995 world finalist Nigel Bond recovering from 3-1 behind to complete a 6-3 win when he was world champion in the third round a year ago.

“It is a tough second round game," said Trump. "It was one of the tougher draws in the second round. He (Dominic Dale) is a player that thrives on the atmosphere and thrives on these big events. I think it will be a hard game. I will have to play some good snooker, like I did against Ronnie, like I did at the end there in that match.

"I have to score heavy and try and keep him out.”

