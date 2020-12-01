Judd Trump has revealed the secret behind his rise to become snooker's undisputed world number one – win when you are struggling.

In professional sport, it is viewed as the timeless sign of a champion to find a route to victory when off the boil and Trump illustrated his billing as a pedigree potter for all occasions at the UK Championship with a 6-1 filleting of 2015 finalist Liang Wenbo in the last 32.

Trump will face two-times UK champion Mark Williams or Ricky Walden for a quarter-final place on Wednesday, but admitted he is just happy to be in the tournament after shock defeats for world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, Ding Junhui, Mark Allen and Shaun Murphy in the second round.

Trump broke down on 89 in the seventh and final frame on the 12th red when a 147 looked possible, but that proved to be his highest contribution of the day in a patchy display that also saw him make a modest 68 and 51 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

“It’s wasn’t a great game, we both struggled,” said Trump. “I potted a few good long balls and played some good safety to get control of the game. Overall, it was one to put behind me and I can look forward to the rest of the event.

“Hopefully, this is my time to have a good run in this tournament. In the last three years, I have come into it off the back of winning the Northern Ireland Open and it is tough to keep that form going.

"Playing every day for three weeks is going to take its toll. But today I played badly and got through and hopefully that’s a good sign. I’ll get on to the practice table and come back hungry for my next match," added Trump, who also feels playing behind closed doors gives lesser ranked players a more level playing field on the table.

While Trump has already won the English and Northern Ireland Opens this season, world number three Neil Robertson continues to wait for his first slice of silverware having lost two finals.

The 2010 world champion was edged out 9-8 by Trump in the English Open final before suffering a 10-6 defeat to an inspired Mark Allen in the Champion of Champions final.

His last tournament win came at the World Grand Prix in February, but he is looking to make up for lost time by lifting a third UK title following title victories in 2013 and 2015.

Robertson rolled in 60, 53, 54 and 81 in a 6-2 triumph against world number 37 Li Hang to secure a last-16 meeting with World Championship semi-final Anthony McGill, a 6-1 winner against Chen Zifan.

“There’s no rush or panic to try and win a title this season,” said Robertson. “The only thing I would be disappointed with would be not to prepare properly or put the time in on the practice table. When I do those things then eventually the results will come, it’s just a matter of when.

“It was a tough draw because Li Hang is a very accomplished player, the last time I played him he beat me 5-0. Fortunately, he missed a few more than me tonight and I was able to capitalise.”

