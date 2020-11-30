Judd Trump swept into the last 16 of the UK Championship with a 6-1 win over Liang Wenbo.
The world No 1 wasn’t at his fluent best for most of the match but three half-century breaks were enough to secure a comfortable victory.
‘That doesn’t look on…well, what can you say? Phenomenal!’ – Trump wows commentators with pot
Trump’s highest break came in the last frame when he saw a 147 attempt ended at 89. He will next face Mark Williams or Ricky Walden.
Trump took the opening frame of the match and soon looked poised to move 2-0 ahead with the balls nicely set.
Although the world No 1 missed a regulation yellow to allow Liang in, he was soon back at the table and extended his advantage.
A break of 68 helped Trump move three frames clear before Liang got on the board before the mid-session interval with a break of 74.
'Fantastic shot!' – Judd Trump produces brilliant snooker against Liang Wenbo
Liang had a chance to move just a frame behind as Trump missed a red with the balls split. But he couldn’t capitalise as he missed a routine yellow, allowing Trump to take the frame.
A superb snooker at the start of the fifth frame saw Trump draw three fouls before eventually taking on a red.
But it didn't lead to a frame-winning score and Trump was fortunate to return to the table after Liang potted the white along with the green when he looked as though he might win the frame.
That foul proved costly and Trump was on the cusp of sealing the match with a 147 as he potted 11 reds and 11 blacks, but he missed a black to the bottom corner and saw the break end on 89.
Barry Hawkins also reached the last 16 as he won 6-3 against Robert Milkins.
THIRD ROUND
Monday, 30 November
Afternoon (1pm)
- Zhou Yuelong - Chang Bingyu
- Jak Jones - John Higgins
- Robrt Milkins 3-6 Barry Hawkins
- Judd Trump 6-1 Liang Wenbo
Evening (7pm)
- David Grace - Xiao Guodong
- Anthony McGill - Chen Zifan
- Li Hang - Neil Robertson
- Graeme Dott - Stuart Bingham