Judd Trump swept into the last 16 of the UK Championship with a 6-1 win over Liang Wenbo.

The world No 1 wasn’t at his fluent best for most of the match but three half-century breaks were enough to secure a comfortable victory.

Trump’s highest break came in the last frame when he saw a 147 attempt ended at 89. He will next face Mark Williams or Ricky Walden.

Trump took the opening frame of the match and soon looked poised to move 2-0 ahead with the balls nicely set.

Although the world No 1 missed a regulation yellow to allow Liang in, he was soon back at the table and extended his advantage.

A break of 68 helped Trump move three frames clear before Liang got on the board before the mid-session interval with a break of 74.

Liang had a chance to move just a frame behind as Trump missed a red with the balls split. But he couldn’t capitalise as he missed a routine yellow, allowing Trump to take the frame.

A superb snooker at the start of the fifth frame saw Trump draw three fouls before eventually taking on a red.

But it didn't lead to a frame-winning score and Trump was fortunate to return to the table after Liang potted the white along with the green when he looked as though he might win the frame.

That foul proved costly and Trump was on the cusp of sealing the match with a 147 as he potted 11 reds and 11 blacks, but he missed a black to the bottom corner and saw the break end on 89.

Barry Hawkins also reached the last 16 as he won 6-3 against Robert Milkins.

THIRD ROUND

Monday, 30 November

Afternoon (1pm)

Zhou Yuelong - Chang Bingyu

Jak Jones - John Higgins

Robrt Milkins 3-6 Barry Hawkins

Judd Trump 6-1 Liang Wenbo

Evening (7pm)

David Grace - Xiao Guodong

Anthony McGill - Chen Zifan

Li Hang - Neil Robertson

Graeme Dott - Stuart Bingham

