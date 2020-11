Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020: Judd Trump sinks delightful double against amateur Paul Davison

Judd Trump sinks a delightful double against amateur Paul Davison at the 2020 UK Championship. Trump beat Davison 6-1 in the first round of the 2020 UK Championship. The world number one, who made six half-century breaks and one century, will face Dominic Dale next as he looks to continue his hot form.

