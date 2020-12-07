Judd Trump said that he “bottled it” after Neil Robertson edged a tense final-frame decider against the world number one to win a third UK Championship title.

The 31-year-old Bristolian had looked odds on to seal the title as he set about the colours in the final frame but uncharacteristically missed a presentable – if not easy – final pink as the pressure ratcheted up at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The Australian would steal in to sink the pink and seal a third UK Championship success, leaving Trump to rue an opportunity missed.

“It was an epic battle really,” began Trump.

It is tough to take and I just bottled it in the end – simple as that. I had an easy brown to screw back but I tried to stun it just because I was under pressure and I ended up messing up. The pressure got to me, I would never miss from there normally. It was such a slog that I was just trying too hard.

“It probably made for good viewing but for me it was devastating.”

Trump, who faces Alexander Ursenbacher at 7pm in the Scottish Open at the same venue on Monday, praised his opponent Robertson, saying:

He is an amazing player, he thoroughly deserved his win.

"It was a very tough game, it always is against him. It is always a battle and it is always fun and it is a match I always get excited by and hopefully I can learn from that.”

