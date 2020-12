Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 – ‘Just look at that!’ – Robertson opens break with excellent long red

Neil Robertson hit a 750th career century in his 6-2 win against Mark Selby in the UK Championship at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, and opened his break with aplomb. Watch the Triple Crown event live on Eurosport, Eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

