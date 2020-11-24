Kyren Wilson survived a scare after making a 147 as he beat Ashley Hugill 6-4 to reach the second round of the UK Championship.

The world No 4 looked to be in control of the match after making the third maximum of his career to move 4-2 ahead.

But Hugill battled back to 4-4 and missed a good chance to force a decider before Wilson wrapped things up with a break of 92.

Wilson, who has only once made it past the third round of the UK Championship, will face Mark Joyce or Eden Sharav next.

Wilson started positively at the Marshall Arena with a 107 break seeing him take the opening frame.

Hugill immediately levelled, though, and both players missed straightforward shots in a surprising start to the third frame.

Wilson eventually got in and made a break of 90 to take the frame, but he looked far from on top of his game as he missed a blue off the spot in the fourth frame.

Hugill couldn’t punish the miss and allowed Wilson to the table again to sneak the frame 63-51 and move 3-1 ahead.

Hugill lost position after a half-century break in the fourth frame but returned to wrap it up after Wilson missed a long red.

Wilson's second 147 of the year extended his lead to 4-2 and he looked to have the finish line in sight as he knocked in an excellent red early in the seventh frame.

However, Wilson couldn’t make a sizeable break this time and Hugill knocked in a 65 before taking the next frame to level at 4-4.

With the pressure mounting, Hugill missed a routine red when he looked well set in the ninth frame, which allowed Wilson in to move in front again.

The situation seemed to affect Hugill again when he missed another red at 37-0 ahead with a chance to take the match to a deciding frame.

The miss proved decisive as Wilson made a well-constructed 92 break to seal a tense win.

Robert Milkins advanced with a 6-4 win over Si Jiahui while David Gilbert won 6-3 against Fan Zhengyi and Michael Holt beat Gao Yang 6-4.

Ricky Walden eased through with a 6-0 win over Rod Lawler.

