Kyren Wilson made his second 147 of the year in his opening match at the UK Championship against Ashley Hugill.

The world No 4, who also made a maximum at the Welsh Open in February, achieved the feat in the sixth frame of the match to move 4-2 ahead.

It was Wilson’s third 147 of his career and the 17th made overall at the UK Championship.

Wilson showed fantastic control as he knocked all the reds in but then endured a nervy moment as the black nudged the jaw as he played up for the yellow.

A small kick on the yellow didn’t impact his position but he finished a bit short on the pink and had to go all the way around the table to get back for the black.

He found the angles superbly and knocked the black into the bottom left corner before wiping his brow in relief.

The maximum break will earn Wilson £15,000 if unmatched at the tournament and £10,000 for the Jessie May children's hospice.

