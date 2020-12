Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 – 'Like Lionel Messi' – Judd Trump trick shot stuns Ronnie O'Sullivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan compared Judd Trump’s ability to Barcelona star Lionel Messi after a sensational trick shot during his UK Championship semi-final win over Lu Ning. Trump is through to the final in Milton Keynes where he will face Neil Robertson on Sunday, LIVE on Eurosport 1, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:01:21, 1040 views, an hour ago