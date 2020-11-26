Take advantage of our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a moment from the 2020 UK Championship
'He had the world in his hands' - O'Sullivan pays tribute to 'iconic' Maradona
Ronnie O’Sullivan has paid tribute to Diego Maradona, saying the “iconic” Argentina legend "surpassed what was humanely possible".
Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack in Buenos Aires. He is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, but was also known for his colourful life off the pitch.
O'Sullivan has also made headlines away from the table during his career and was full of praise for Maradona after his rapid opening-round win at the UK Championship.
"He’s iconic,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport. "Maradona, Muhammad Ali, Ayrton Senna, they left their mark on the world. They had the world in their hands. He was incredible. I have always said I would prefer a short and exciting life rather than a long and beige life. Maradona definitely had an exciting life.
“There’s probably 200 billion people that have come and gone in this world and there’s 10 people in the sporting world that have surpassed what we thought was humanely possible and Maradona was one of them.
"It wasn’t just the way he played, it was the passion and emotion, you just couldn’t help but get sucked into the energy he brought onto the football field, let alone the skill and the mesmeric way he did it."
UK CHAMPIONSHIP THURSDAY SCHEDULE
Morning (9am)
- Xiao Guodong v Brandon Sargeant
- Tian Pengfei v Jamie O'Neill
- Mark Allen v Jamie Wilson
- Liang Wenbo v Allan Taylor
- Mark Joyce v Eden Sharav
- Alexander Ursenbacher v Nigel Bond
Afternoon (2pm)
- Ding Junhui v Jamie Curtis-Barrett
- Jack Lisowski v Farakh Ajaib
- Matthew Selt v Amine Amiri
- Lu Ning v Ken Doherty
- Stuart Carrington v Barry Pinches
Evening (7pm)
- Anthony McGill v Steven Hallworth
- Judd Trump v Paul S Davison
- Kurt Maflin v Aaron Hill
- Elliot Slessor v Mitchell Mann
- Jimmy Robertson v Igor Figueiredo