Take advantage of our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a moment from the 2020 UK Championship

Live comments to follow from 1:45pm...

UK Championship O'Sullivan races into UK Championship second round 15 HOURS AGO

'He had the world in his hands' - O'Sullivan pays tribute to 'iconic' Maradona

Ronnie O’Sullivan has paid tribute to Diego Maradona, saying the “iconic” Argentina legend "surpassed what was humanely possible".

Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack in Buenos Aires. He is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, but was also known for his colourful life off the pitch.

O'Sullivan has also made headlines away from the table during his career and was full of praise for Maradona after his rapid opening-round win at the UK Championship.

"He’s iconic,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport. "Maradona, Muhammad Ali, Ayrton Senna, they left their mark on the world. They had the world in their hands. He was incredible. I have always said I would prefer a short and exciting life rather than a long and beige life. Maradona definitely had an exciting life.

“There’s probably 200 billion people that have come and gone in this world and there’s 10 people in the sporting world that have surpassed what we thought was humanely possible and Maradona was one of them.

"It wasn’t just the way he played, it was the passion and emotion, you just couldn’t help but get sucked into the energy he brought onto the football field, let alone the skill and the mesmeric way he did it."

UK CHAMPIONSHIP THURSDAY SCHEDULE

Morning (9am)

Xiao Guodong v Brandon Sargeant

Tian Pengfei v Jamie O'Neill

Mark Allen v Jamie Wilson

Liang Wenbo v Allan Taylor

Mark Joyce v Eden Sharav

Alexander Ursenbacher v Nigel Bond

Afternoon (2pm)

Ding Junhui v Jamie Curtis-Barrett

Jack Lisowski v Farakh Ajaib

Matthew Selt v Amine Amiri

Lu Ning v Ken Doherty

Stuart Carrington v Barry Pinches

Evening (7pm)

Anthony McGill v Steven Hallworth

Judd Trump v Paul S Davison

Kurt Maflin v Aaron Hill

Elliot Slessor v Mitchell Mann

Jimmy Robertson v Igor Figueiredo

UK Championship 'Best safety shot I've seen' - Will Murphy's magical safety be the shot of the tournament? 20 HOURS AGO