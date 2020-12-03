Coming up today

We'll begin our live updates from 12.45pm for the afternoon session of the remaining fourth round matches. Judd Trump will be taking on Ricky Walden in our featured match, with updates on the match between Jack Lisowksi and Xiao Guodong alongside it.

UK Championship Impressive Selby hits three centuries to beat Hawkins 12 HOURS AGO

Then in the evening session, Kyren Wilson takes on former world champion Graeme Dott, while Lu Ning faces Pang Junxu.

'Trump's phenomenal potting unlike anything we've seen before' - White

You may recall that very recently Trump made it a hat-trick of Northern Ireland Open titles with his victory over Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Eurosport expert Jimmy White gave his glowing verdict of Trump's play of late on the coverage at the time, and it's appropriate now too.

"He is a phenomenal player," White said of Trump on Eurosport.

The more he wins the more he wants to win and the more he wants to practise. Sometimes when you're playing Judd Trump and he's potting balls, there is nowhere you can put him safely.

"Judd Trump's potting is absolutely phenomenal. Next to none. Unlike anything we have seen before.

"There were times when we all thought Ronnie had put the balls safe, but two shots later he's banging balls in with everything open."

Trump's phenomenal potting 'unlike anything we've seen before' - White

2020 UK Championship Thursday schedule

Thursday, 3 December

Afternoon (1pm)

Xiao Guodong v Jack Lisowski

Judd Trump v Ricky Walden

Evening (7pm)

Graeme Dott v Kyren Wilson

Lu Ning v Pang Junxu

What is the format?

All matches are the best of 11 frames until the final which is contested over the best of 19 frames on Sunday, 6 December.

The UK Championship – part of snooker's Triple Crown series – was due to be held at the York Barbican, but due to the global health pandemic, all remaining World Snooker Tour events in 2020 – including the Northern Ireland Open, UK Championship, Scottish Open and World Grand Prix – will continue to be staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

HOW TO WATCH THE UK CHAMPIONSHIP – TV & LIVE STREAMING

The UK Championship is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Each day eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream uninterrupted bonus feeds.

We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

UK Championship Selby hits superb 'shot of the tournament' against Hawkins 14 HOURS AGO