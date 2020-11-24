Take advantage of our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a moment from the 2020 UK Championship

Selby relieved to make second-round after White battle

Two-time UK champion Mark Selby was in a battle on day one as he finally came through a 6-4 winner against Michael White.

White was playing as an amateur but is a two-time ranking event winner and gave Selby a stern test.

Selby said: “He’s a tough player. I’ve played him at the Crucible before and only came through that 10-9. It was only two and a half years ago he was in the top 16 and winning tournaments himself. He should probably still be in the top 32 on the tour. How he fell off I’ll never know.

“I think since 2017 this is probably the best chance I’ve had coming to a Triple Crown tournament, with the way I’ve been playing. In 2018 and 2019, I wasn’t playing well enough heading into the UK Championship and didn’t believe I could win it. Whereas this year I feel I’m playing a lot better and believing I can win. Whether I do or not is a different thing.”

UK CHAMPIONSHIP TUESDAY SCHEDULE

Morning (9am)

Luca Brecel v Lei Peifan

Liam Highfield v Jackson Page

Lyu Haotian v Soheil Vahedi

Yuan SiJun v Chen Zifan

Stephen Maguire v Iulian Boiko

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Lukas Kleckers

Afternoon (2pm)

Michael Holt v Gao Yang

David Gilbert v Fan Zhengyi

Robert Milkins v Si Jiahui

Ricky Walden v Rod Lawler

Kyren Wilson v Ashley Hugill

Evening (7pm)

Gary Wilson v Oliver Lines

Chris Wakelin v Louis Heathcote

Mark King v David Lilley

Shaun Murphy v Lee Walker

Matthew Stevens v Jamie Jones

