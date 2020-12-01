Selby 1-2 Vafaei (37-33)

Hossein can't do much with the opportunity but then Mark misses a red along the top rail and when it springs out of the jaws is develops the pink; if the PoP can just sink this opener with the rest, he's in prime position to nab the frame. But he jawses it, leaving Mark a simple one to get going. He then plays consecutive poor positional shots, redeemed with fine pots, only to cannon the black too thin and find himself stuck onto one of the two remaining reds. This frame has been going about a year and there's plenty still left in it.

Selby 1-2 Vafaei (24-22)

The snooker gods are not with Mark here. He pots a red then a blue but ends up stuck behind the black, close to the side cushion. All he can do it poke the red to the top cushion and begin another safety exchange, ended by a sensational long red from Selbz ... only for him to miss another, hard but not as hard. This brings Hossein to the table, and he'll know Selbz isn't playing well, so he'll know he needs to take advantage and win the session.

Selby 1-2 Vafaei (8-9)

Oh dear. A dreadful safety from Mark leaves the white near the blue spot with a gimme over the top right; Hossein pots it, screws back, and hits the pink, guarded by two reds, full in the face. It goes down next but is returned onto the black spot where it's no use to anyone and off the next red, an infelicitous kiss means end of break.

Selby 1-2 Vafaei (8-1)

Some safety to begin the frame, then Hossein rolls in only to leave a sneaky one through the middle of cluster into the top left. The table, though, is uninviting, the pink tied up and the black under the blue - until it's potted, returning to a spot currently between three reds. So Selbz tries a pot with safety in mind but still leaves one, which Hossein sees away, but it's all that's available to him so that's end of break.

Around the tables

Jack Lisowski 2-1 Xu Si

Kurt Maflin 2-2 Kyren Wilson

Joe Perry 1-2 Joe O'Connor

Selby 1-2 Vafaei

Eesh. Mark takes a red-pink then thinks he might have a snooker on the final red, only for the white to catch the knuckle and spring into the middle of the table. That pretty much ends the frame, and this is getting very interesting.

Selby 1-1 Vafaei (14-63)

Here we go. Mark rolls in a red to the top left and the way the balls are spread, he has a decent shot at stealing the frame. But off the blue, he either tries to develop the yellow on the bottom cushion and fails, or cannons it by mistake and makes his next pot harder. Still, it's surprising that he misses it, as it is by how much he misses it, and Hossein tucks him behind the pink as punishment. He hits a red first go but leaves another one, and here comes Hossein to clinch the frame. He does just about enough, but Mark returns to the table seeking two snookers.

Selby 1-1 Vafaei (1-55)

Hossein brings the white too far so that he's straight on the pink, forced to play with deep screw for a red between brown and blue. He drains it, then comes back up for another pink, off which he'll go into the pack. But the split doesn't go well and he has to play safe, sticking the white in the jaws of the yellow pocket with 75 still on the table.

Selby 1-1 Vafaei (1-41)

Revenge is best served steaming! Selbz batters a red, it rockets out of one pocket, across to the opposite one, then back into the original. But unlike Hosse

in's, he doesn't then have the table at his mercy so plays safe off the green only for the P of P to get the next chance. He's not exactly flowing, but he is currently doing enough, as we learn that on table two, Kyren Wilson has pulled a frame back with a run of 132.

Around the tables

Jack Lisowski 1-1 Xu Si

Kurt Maflin 2-0 Kyren Wilson

Joe Perry 0-2 Joe O'Connor

Selby 1-1 Vafaei

The fluke on the blue was decisive, in its way, because if Hossein leaves Mark that table it's 2-0. But it's not, it's 1-1

Selby 1-0 Vafaei (0-63)

With the table gaping, Hossein hammers a blue towards the yellow pocket and it ricochets along the cushion into the green; Selbz finds it every bit as hilarious as you'd hope. But he runs out of position on 38 - another chance missed - only for Mark to leave him a starter with which to begin his next visit. Down it goes, only for the green which follows to be badly overhit. Mark, though, can't capitalise, lifting a long red off the table, and that gives hHossein the chance to make the frame safe.

Selby 1-0 Vafaei (0-6)

A protected safety exchange begins frame two, complicated by a red chilling over the top right. There's no angle from which to go at it for a while then Mark thinks he's got one, only to catch it way too thick. Hossein quickly sees it away and it's from situations like this that he needs to make telling contributions.

Around the tables

Jack Lisowski 0-1 Xu Si

Kurt Maflin 1-0 Kyren Wilson

Joe Perry 0-1 Joe O'Connor

Selby 1-0 Vafaei

A run of 65 is more than enough for the frame, and let's not forget that it began with a double. Lovely stuff.

Selby 0-0 Vafei (53-0)

In fairness, Selbz didn't leave anything, so there was that, and he gets in next via double. I love that part of his game, he's the grinder with swag, and he sets to work removing balls. He opts to pick off as many reds as possible before seeking to disturb a cluster underneath the black spot and it doesn't go great but he's on something ... a something that, when it goes down, opens a panoply of other somethings.

Selby 0-0 Vafaei (19-0)

There's not much going on on this table, so Selbz tries to force it, ramming a red to try and liberate pink, black and a few reds. But, though there's nae shortage of cue power, the pink is up in baulk, the black is still tied up, not that many more reds are free ... and he misses the pot. Otherwise, though, it went perfectly.

Selby 0-0 Vafaei (9-0)

Hossein took Mark to a final frame decider at the English Open just a few weeks ago and receives the rich reward of a Selbz tap on the table following a decent safety shot. Hossein is a potter, so I'd expect Mark to try and impose his tactical game, though it's he who tries the first pot, a sneaky one into the middle that goes close. His intention was to cover it with the green but Hossein can see enough of it to try a pot, which he hits much too hard. Mark then misses one top the top left you'd expect him to sink but Hossein can't capitalise, and this time he gets underway.

Off we go!

The Prince of Persia

Is a great nickname.

Kyren Wilson's Walk-on

Yes.

Hossein says

That he's "playing great" and feels good. He lost 15 kilos in lockdown which he says has improved his game, and he's beaten Selbz before.

Dat Guy Selbz

Hasn't quite been himself lately, and I wonder if Trump's long potting is a bit much even for his safety. But he's got work to do before that because Vafaei, Iran's first snooker pro, can play. He's 36 in the world, beat Michael Holt in the last round and is really hitting his stride; he'll be coming to compete.

Our focus

Will be the Selby-Vafei match, but Maflin-Wilson K also stands out as a jazzer.

Afternoon all

Yet another afternoon of glorious snooker? Why yes!

Trump reveals secret behind success

Judd Trump has revealed the secret behind his rise to become snooker's undisputed world number one – win when you are struggling.

In professional sport, it is viewed as the timeless sign of a champion to find a route to victory when off the boil and Trump illustrated his billing as a pedigree potter for all occasions at the UK Championship with a 6-1 filleting of 2015 finalist Liang Wenbo in the last 32.

Trump broke down on 89 in the seventh and final frame on the 12th red when a 147 looked possible, but that proved to be his highest contribution of the day in a patchy display that also saw him make a modest 68 and 51 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

“It’ wasn’t a great game, we both struggled,” said Trump. “I potted a few good long balls and played some good safety to get control of the game. Overall, it was one to put behind me and I can look forward to the rest of the event.

“Hopefully, this is my time to have a good run in this tournament. In the last three years, I have come into it off the back of winning the Northern Ireland Open and it is tough to keep that form going.

"Playing every day for three weeks is going to take its toll. But today I played badly and got through and hopefully that’s a good sign. I’ll get on to the practice table and come back hungry for my next match," added Trump, who also feels playing behind closed doors gives lesser ranked players a more level playing field on the table.

UK CHAMPIONSHIP TUESDAY SCHEDULE

Tuesday, 1 December

Afternoon (1pm)

Jack Lisowski - Xu Si

Mark Selby - Hossein Vafaei

Kurt Maflin - Kyren Wilson

Joe Perry - Joe O'Connor

Evening (7pm)

Elliot Slessor - Lu Ning

Stephen Maguire - Pang Junxu

Mark Williams - Ricky Walden

Jamie Jones - Alexander Ursenbacher

When is the UK Championship and how to watch?

The tournament runs from Monday, 23 November until Sunday, 6 December. Eurosport will broadcast the event. Check here for TV listings, or alternatively here for details on how to stream the event live on eurosport.co.uk and the app. In addition to the live streaming, daily reports and highlights will be published online on the Eurosport website.

