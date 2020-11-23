Take advantage of our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a moment from the 2020 UK Championship

Live comments will appear here from 1:45pm...

UK Championship Hamilton and Day withdraw from UK Championship after positive Covid-19 tests AN HOUR AGO

'Trump's phenomenal potting unlike anything we've seen before' - White

Last night, Judd Trump made it a hat-trick of Northern Ireland Open titles with his victory over Ronnie O'Sullivan.

While O'Sullivan is the world champion, Trump is arguably the man to beat and is narrow favourite ahead of his great rival.

"He is a phenomenal player," White said of Trump on Eurosport's coverage yesterday..

The more he wins the more he wants to win and the more he wants to practise. Sometimes when you're playing Judd Trump and he's potting balls, there is nowhere you can put him safely.

"Judd Trump's potting is absolutely phenomenal. Next to none. Unlike anything we have seen before.

"There were times when we all thought Ronnie had put the balls safe, but two shots later he's banging balls in with everything open."

What is the format?

All matches are the best of 11 frames until the final which is contested over the best of 19 frames on Sunday, 6 December.

The UK Championship – part of snooker's Triple Crown series – was due to be held at the York Barbican, but due to the global health pandemic, all remaining World Snooker Tour events in 2020 – including the Northern Ireland Open, UK Championship, Scottish Open and World Grand Prix – will continue to be staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

2020 UK Championship Monday schedule

Monday, 23 November

Morning (9.30am)

Ian Burns v David Grace

Anthony Hamilton v Xu Si

Yan Bingtao v Sean Maddocks

Li Hang v Fraser Patrick

Mark Williams v Ben Hancorn

Tom Ford v Pang Junxu

Afternoon (1.30pm)

Sam Craigie v Chang Bingyu

Scott Donaldson v Simon Lichtenberg

Mark Selby v Michael White

Graeme Dott v Zhao Jianbo

Martin O'Donnell v Jamie Clarke

Evening (7.30pm)

Ryan Day v Jak Jones

Daniel Wells v Gerard Greene

John Higgins v Fergal O'Brien

Barry Hawkins v Riley Parsons

Ben Woollaston v Andy Hicks

HOW TO WATCH THE UK CHAMPIONSHIP – TV & LIVE STREAMING

The UK Championship is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Each day eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream uninterrupted bonus feeds.

We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

Northern Ireland Open 'Trump's phenomenal potting unlike anything we've seen before' - White 3 HOURS AGO