‘I hope you get a kick on final black’ – Wilson reveals Allen quip before maximum
Kyren Wilson would make a 147 – the third of his career – in frame six of his first-round match against Ashley Hugill at the UK Championship, an encounter he would win 6-4. However, a quip by Mark Allen stuck in his mind as he got down to pot the final black.
The maximum was the 17th at the UK Championship, but the world number four said in a post-match interview that a joke made by Allen stuck in his mind as he sized up the final black.
“I was having a bit of a laugh with Mark Allen in the interval,” began Wilson.
"He was saying about the number of kicks I have had and he asked what chalk I was using. I told him [new Taom chalk] and he said: ‘Well it serves you right – I hope you go back out and you have a 140 and you get a kick on the final black.
“Obviously all in jest. But when I got down for that final black I thought: ‘Please no kick, I’ll never live it down’. So I was pleased to make it in the end.”
UK CHAMPIONSHIP WEDNESDAY SCHEDULE
Morning (9am)
- Zhou Yuelong v Peter Devlin
- Zhao Xintong v Rory McLeod
- Luo Honghao v Dominic Dale
- Sunny Akani v Kacper Filipiak
- Stuart Bingham v Zak Surety
Afternoon (2pm)
- Alan McManus v Jimmy White
- Neil Robertson v Brian Ochoiski
- Andrew Higginson v James Cahill
- Joe Perry v Alex Borg
- Martin Gould v Jordan Brown
Evening (7pm)
- Hossein Vafaei v Billy Joe Castle
- Mark Davis v Robbie Williams
- Ali Carter v Ashley Carty
- Joe O'Connor v Duane Jones
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Leo Fernandez