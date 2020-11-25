Take advantage of our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a moment from the 2020 UK Championship

Live comments will start from 1:45pm...

UK Championship O'Sullivan: 'Trump's toughest battles won't be against me' AN HOUR AGO

‘I hope you get a kick on final black’ – Wilson reveals Allen quip before maximum

Kyren Wilson would make a 147 – the third of his career – in frame six of his first-round match against Ashley Hugill at the UK Championship, an encounter he would win 6-4. However, a quip by Mark Allen stuck in his mind as he got down to pot the final black.

The maximum was the 17th at the UK Championship, but the world number four said in a post-match interview that a joke made by Allen stuck in his mind as he sized up the final black.

“I was having a bit of a laugh with Mark Allen in the interval,” began Wilson.

"He was saying about the number of kicks I have had and he asked what chalk I was using. I told him [new Taom chalk] and he said: ‘Well it serves you right – I hope you go back out and you have a 140 and you get a kick on the final black.

“Obviously all in jest. But when I got down for that final black I thought: ‘Please no kick, I’ll never live it down’. So I was pleased to make it in the end.”

UK CHAMPIONSHIP WEDNESDAY SCHEDULE

Morning (9am)

Zhou Yuelong v Peter Devlin

Zhao Xintong v Rory McLeod

Luo Honghao v Dominic Dale

Sunny Akani v Kacper Filipiak

Stuart Bingham v Zak Surety

Afternoon (2pm)

Alan McManus v Jimmy White

Neil Robertson v Brian Ochoiski

Andrew Higginson v James Cahill

Joe Perry v Alex Borg

Martin Gould v Jordan Brown

Evening (7pm)

Hossein Vafaei v Billy Joe Castle

Mark Davis v Robbie Williams

Ali Carter v Ashley Carty

Joe O'Connor v Duane Jones

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Leo Fernandez

Northern Ireland Open A 147, mid-match fart and O’Sullivan refusing to stop: The best of the Northern Ireland Open YESTERDAY AT 18:07