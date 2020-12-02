Live text to follow from 12:45pm...

Ronnie O’Sullivan says it is a “great honour” to be nominated for the Sports Personality of the Year award, and has revealed which nominee he would vote for.

O’Sullivan has become the first snooker player to be nominated for the award since Stephen Hendry in 1990.

He won the World Championship for the sixth time in 2020 and also reached the final of the Northern Ireland Open.

“It was exciting to get the nomination,” he told Eurosport. “I grew up watching it on the TV so it’s a great honour to be part of the final six this year.

“Anything like this is great for snooker so I’m happy to be in a position to be nominated and if it helps snooker and grows the popularity and elevates it then I’m very happy and honoured.”

O’Sullivan also revealed that he didn’t believe he was going to make the final six until it was officially announced, having been cut from the list before.

UK CHAMPIONSHIP WEDNESDAY SCHEDULE

Afternoon (1pm)

Zhou Yuelong - John Higgins

Anthony McGill - Neil Robertson

Evening (7pm)

Mark Selby - Barry Hawkins

Joe Perry - Jamie Jones

