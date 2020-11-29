Around the tables (best of 11)

Ashley Carty 0-1 Ricky Walden

Jamie Clarke 1-1 Kurt Maflin

Joe O’Connor 1-0 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Matthew Selt 0-1 Ning Lu

Mark King 0-1 Graeme Dott

Andrew Higginson 1-1 Stuart Bingham

Alexander Ursenbacher 2-0 Ronnie O’Sullivan

Mark Selby 2-0 Liam Highfield

O'Sullivan 0-2 Ursenbacher

What a pot from Ursenbacher! He tags in a superb long red into the yellow pocket, shifts the remaining one into play and lands virtually straight on the pink. He clears up to the blue, and that's the frame. O'Sullivan is playing on, but Ursenbacher soon doubles the blue and cuts in the pink to take a 2-0 lead. I'd say 'not overawed' would be a good summary of his efforts so far.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Ursenbacher (19-58)

Ursenbacher's break goes to 35 by potting the pink and nudging a red over the right middle. That's a very good shot. After potting the red he can't get nicely on a colour, and opts to play safe rather than take a green with the rest. There's still 43 on here, so O'Sullivan can still win this frame.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Ursenbacher (19-36)

Only 19 for O'Sullivan, who struggles for position throughout his break before missing a red to the bottom left with the rest. Ursenbacher is back in; there are four reds in awkward positions in all parts of the table, but he could develop a healthy lead with what's in the open.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Ursenbacher (5-22)

Ronnie hasn’t quite got going here, and a poor safety sees the white catch the blue and leave Ursenbacher a short red to the bottom right using the rest. That goes, but he can’t get on the pink and has to play safe. O'Sullivan soon leaves him another chance though, and Ursenbacher drills a mid-range straight red into the bottom right to land on the pink this time. He's quickly up to 21, and could make a decent score here with the pink currently having to be spotted on the black spot. It goes wrong on the next red though, which he misses to the bottom right. O'Sullivan steps in to plug a red into the yellow pocket, and he's up and running in the second.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Ursenbacher

The frame is soon secured, and Ursenbacher makes 67 before missing the black on his way to the colours. Ronnie then comes to the table to pot some of the colours and get his arm going. It'll be interesting to see if he perseveres with his tactic of playing on when the frame is long lost; he calls it practice, but it drew a bit of criticism when he employed this tactic at the Northern Ireland Open last week. Either way, Ursenbacher takes the lead.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Ursenbacher (21-51)

Ursenbacher is a confident player, and he's taking these nicely. A good shot on the 12th red of the frame with the rest splits the remaining three away from the black, and the green follows to secure his half-century.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Ursenbacher (21-15)

O'Sullivan drills in another red but loses position again after potting the blue. His safety goes awry too, catching the knuckle of the middle and leaving Ursenbacher a plant to the bottom right. A few pots wobble early in the break and he needs another plant to keep it going, but Ursenbacher has a nice spread here and this is a good chance.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Ursenbacher (14-0)

Ronnie breaks off in this best of 11 for a place in the third round, and he gets the first scoring chance. Ursenbacher misses a shot to nothing to the bottom left, and the white hits the blue on its way back to leave Ronnie in the middle of the table with a straight red to the bottom right. That goes, but he can only put 14 together before losing position on his next red and playing safe.

MC ROB WALKER SPEAKS

Boys are being introduced to baize here, it's time to go.

URSENBACHER

Imagine going up against that. Well, that’s the task facing young Alexander Ursenbacher today. The 24-year old is currently ranked 66 in the world and qualified for the World Championship in August, where he was defeated 10-2 by Barry Hawkins in the first round. He does have one thing in his favour here – a 100% record against The Rocket, after beating him 4-2 in their one and only meeting at the Welsh Open in 2019.

ROCKET MAN

Ronnie O’Sullivan, then; he’s won more UK Championship titles that any player in history – seven, to be precise, the first of which came when he defeated a peak Stephen Hendry 10-6 in the 1993 final at 17 years old. The Rocket launched in this tournament and, as the World Championship in August proved, is still soaring.

RESULTS FROM LAST NIGHT

Here’s a quick recap of the results from yesterday’s evening session, and there was a shock in there; Chang Bingyu knocked out ninth seed Mark Allen in a final frame decider.

Oliver Lines 1-6 Xu Si

Chang Bingyu 6-5 Mark Allen

Jak Jones 6-2 Simon Lichtenberg

Gerard Greene 3-6 John Higgins

Michael Holt 4-6 Hossein Vafai

David Gilbert 4-6 Robert Milkins

Barry Hawkins 6-1 Robbie Williams

Judd Trump 6-3 Dominic Dale

Good afternoon!

Welcome to live coverage of the afternoon session of day six of the UK Championship from the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. Our full schedule for today is below, and our featured match this afternoon is Ronnie O’Sullivan versus Alexander Ursenbacher.

UK CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY SCHEDULE

Afternoon (1pm)

Mark Selby v Liam Highfield

Ashley Carty v Ricky Walden

Mark King v Graeme Dott

Andrew Higginson v Stuart Bingham

Jamie Clarke v Kurt Maflin

Matthew Selt v Lu Ning

Joe O'Connor v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Alexander Ursenbacher v Ronnie O'Sullivan

Evening (7pm)

Jack Lisowski v Tian Pengfei

Liang Wenbo v Andy Hicks

Mark Williams v Sunny Akani

Mark Joyce v Kyren Wilson

Shaun Murphy v Elliott Slessor

Pang Junxu v Noppon Saengkham

Igor Figueiredo v Joe Perry

Jordan Brown v Jamie Jones

When is the UK Championship and how to watch?

The tournament runs from Monday, 23 November until Sunday, 6 December. Eurosport will broadcast the event. Check here for TV listings, or alternatively here for details on how to stream the event live on eurosport.co.uk and the app. In addition to the live streaming, daily reports and highlights will be published online on the Eurosport website.

What is the format?

All matches are the best of 11 frames until the final which is contested over the best of 19 frames on Sunday, 6 December.

The UK Championship – part of snooker's Triple Crown series – was due to be held at the York Barbican, but due to the global health pandemic, all remaining World Snooker Tour events in 2020 – including the Northern Ireland Open, UK Championship, Scottish Open and World Grand Prix – will continue to be staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

