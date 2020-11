Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020: ‘Makes them look easy’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan sinks long red with aplomb

Ronnie O’Sullivan beat Leo Fernandez 6-0 at the UK Championship on Wednesday, producing a trademark long red in frame four. He will play Alexander Ursenbacher or Nigel Bond next. Watch live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

