Mark Selby hit three century breaks as he beat Barry Hawkins 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the UK Championship.

The world No 4 knocked in breaks of 121, 117 and 106, along with possibly the shot of the tournament, as he advanced to the last eight.

Selby will next face Neil Robertson, who fought back earlier in the day to beat Anthony McGill.

'What a shot!' - Selby's brilliant positional shot off the blue

Selby started the match in fine fashion with a 121 break giving him the lead.

Hawkins hit back to level thanks to a 58 break, but Selby took the third frame, helped by a superb shot that saw him pot the blue and send the white around the table to knock two reds free from the cushion.

Selby moved 3-1 ahead at the mid-session interval with a break of 77.

Hawkins pulled to within after the break, only for Selby to reply with back-to-back centuries - a 117 followed by a 106 - to move closer to the quarter-finals.

Hawkins had a chance to cut Selby's lead in the seventh frame but ran out of position and had to play safe after a break of 48. However, he got another opportunity and took the frame to close to 5-3.

Selby then over-ran on a red at 50-1 ahead and had to play safe, but sealed victory at the next chance.

Joe Perry also advanced with a 6-3 win over Jak Jones.

Fourth round results

Afternoon (1pm)

Zhou Yuelong 6-2 John Higgins

6-2 John Higgins Anthony McGill 4-6 Neil Robertson

Evening (7pm)

Mark Selby 6-3 Barry Hawkins

6-3 Barry Hawkins Joe Perry 6-3 Jamie Jones

