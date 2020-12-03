Mark Selby was in impressive form as he won 6-3 against Barry Hawkins to set up a meeting with Neil Robertson in the quarter-finals of the UK Championship.

The Leicester man hit the 'shot of the tournament' in the victory, and he admitted in the Eurosport studio after the match that he would struggle to repeat it.

The perfection of his positional shot from the blue to separate two out-of-place reds lodged on the cushion was simply staggering, and Selby conceded it would be tough to replicate.

"That was the only shot I had, really," Selby told Neal Foulds and Colin Murray in the Eurosport studio.

I think if you asked me to play that shot again I probably won't be able to play it.

"It was probably a one-in-twenty shot, maybe a one-in-twenty-five."

Selby is still not the favourite to win the UK Championship title despite the form that he is currently in.

Judd Trump, fresh off his brilliant triumph at the Northern Ireland Open, held at the same venue in Milton Keynes, is in fourth-round action on Thursday against Ricky Walden.

2020 UK Championship Thursday schedule

Thursday, 3 December

Afternoon (1pm)

Xiao Guodong v Jack Lisowski

Judd Trump v Ricky Walden

Evening (7pm)

Graeme Dott v Kyren Wilson

Lu Ning v Pang Junxu

