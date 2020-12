Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - Mark Selby on miracle shot - 'I probably couldn't do it again!'

Mark Selby admits that he could probably not nail his incredible positional shot again as he chats in the Eurosport studio. Selby is a triple World champion and with positional shots like the one he pulled off from the blue against Barry Hawkins at the UK Championship in Milton Keynes it's not hard to see why.

23:54:03, 106 views, 2 hours ago