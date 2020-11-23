Mark Williams began his pursuit for a first UK Championship title since 2002 with a swift dismissal of Ben Hancorn in the first round.

A two-time winner having also lifted the UK Championship trophy in 1999, 45-year-old Williams looked in fine form at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes with the Welshman beating world No 118 Hancorn 6-0.

There was just the one break of over 50 for Williams, a 57 in the fifth frame, while Hancorn scored 53 in the opener despite succumbing 102-67 after a series of fouls when trying to hit the blue.

A faulty scoreboard delayed Williams’ charge, with the fifth frame halted midway through as the problem was addressed, but it did little to distract the three-time world champion from going on to claim a routine victory.

Williams, who last reached the final in 2010 and has since reached the quarter-finals just once, will face the winner of Sunny Akani v Kacper Filipiak in the next round.

Day, Hamilton out with Covid-19

Anthony Hamilton and Ryan Day have contracted coronavirus and have withdrawn from the UK Championship.

The 49-year-old Hamilton was due to play Xu Si on Monday morning and Day, who made it to round three of the Northern Ireland Open, was set to face Jak Jones in the evening of the first day of the UK Championship. Both Xu and Jones have received byes to the second round.

Hamilton withdrew from the World Championship in August due to health concerns at late notice after it was announced that the Crucible would be admitting a limited audience to the rescheduled worlds. The player, knocked out in the first round of the UK Championship last year, is an asthma sufferer.

2020 UK Championship Monday schedule

Monday, 23 November

Morning (9.30am)

Ian Burns v David Grace

Xu Si v Anthony Hamilton - (Walkover, Hamilton positive for Covid-19)

v Anthony Hamilton - Yan Bingtao v Sean Maddocks

Li Hang v Fraser Patrick

Mark Williams 6-0 Ben Hancorn

6-0 Ben Hancorn Tom Ford v Pang Junxu

Afternoon (1.30pm)

Sam Craigie v Chang Bingyu

Scott Donaldson v Simon Lichtenberg

Mark Selby v Michael White

Graeme Dott v Zhao Jianbo

Martin O'Donnell v Jamie Clarke

Evening (7.30pm)

Ryan Day v Jak Jones - (Walkover, Day positive for Covid-19)

- Daniel Wells v Gerard Greene

John Higgins v Fergal O'Brien

Barry Hawkins v Riley Parsons

Ben Woollaston v Andy Hicks

What is the format?

All matches are the best of 11 frames until the final which is contested over the best of 19 frames on Sunday, 6 December.

The UK Championship – part of snooker's Triple Crown series – was due to be held at the York Barbican, but due to the global health pandemic, all remaining World Snooker Tour events in 2020 – including the Northern Ireland Open, UK Championship, Scottish Open and World Grand Prix – will continue to be staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

HOW TO WATCH THE UK CHAMPIONSHIP – TV & LIVE STREAMING

The UK Championship is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Each day eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream uninterrupted bonus feeds.

We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

