Matthew Selt became only the third player in history to make five centuries in a best-of-11 match as he made a dream start to his UK Championship campaign.

Selt won 6-0 against Amine Amiri and started with breaks of 138 and 131 before following up with 100, 111 and 102 in the final three frames.

Fergal O'Brien and Judd Trump are the only other players to have made five centuries in a best-of-11 match.

Selt will face Lu Ning or Ken Doherty in the second round.

Mark Allen made a strong start as he eased to a 6-1 win over 17-year-old Jamie Wilson.

Two-time finalist Allen lost the first frame of the match but won the next six to reach the second round. Allen made breaks of 132, 85 and 51 to set up a meeting with Chang Bingyu.

Alexander Ursenbacher beat Nigel Bond 6-3 to set up a meeting with Ronnie O’Sullivan, who he beat at the Welsh Open last year.

“I was looking forward to it, that’s another reason why I really wanted to win today,” Ursenbacher told World Snooker Tour.

“Last time we played at the Welsh Open best of seven I won 4-2 because he missed a few, but this will really show me where my game is at.”

Defending champion Ding Junhui opened with a 6-1 win over Jamie Curtis-Barrett.

Mark Joyce won 6-1 against Eden Sharav while Chinese trio Liang Wenbo, Xiao Guodong and Tian Pengfei all enjoyed comfortable first-round wins.

Scottish Open finalist Jack Lisowski won 6-2 against Farakh Ajaib 6-2.

Thursday, 26 November

Morning (9am)

Xiao Guodong 6-1 Brandon Sargeant

6-1 Brandon Sargeant Tian Pengfei 6-0 Jamie O'Neill

6-0 Jamie O'Neill Mark Allen 6-1 Jamie Wilson

6-1 Jamie Wilson Liang Wenbo 6-3 Allan Taylor

6-3 Allan Taylor Mark Joyce 6-1 Eden Sharav

6-1 Eden Sharav Alexander Ursenbacher 6-3 Nigel Bond

Afternoon (2pm)

Ding Junhui 6-1 Jamie Curtis-Barrett

6-1 Jamie Curtis-Barrett Jack Lisowski 6-2 Farakh Ajaib

6-2 Farakh Ajaib Matthew Selt 6-0 Amine Amiri

6-0 Amine Amiri Lu Ning v Ken Doherty

Stuart Carrington v Barry Pinches

Evening (7pm)

Anthony McGill v Steven Hallworth

Judd Trump v Paul S Davison

Kurt Maflin v Aaron Hill

Elliot Slessor v Mitchell Mann

Jimmy Robertson v Igor Figueiredo

