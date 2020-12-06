Neil Robertson and Judd Trump are tied at four frames apiece ahead of the evening session of the 2020 UK Championship final.

The two titans put on a show from the start with a cracking first frame and tense opening duel. Robertson took an early advantage before losing position on a red, but Trump was unable to take advantage and over-cut a blue to let his opponent take the frame.

And a roller coaster second frame was even better.

Trump looked set to take it before missing frame-ball yellow, and while Robertson failed to capitalise Trump once again fluffed frame-ball on the blue. Unbelievably, Robertson could not clean up from there letting Trump in a third time, where he finally levelled the match at 1-1.

After the drama of the second frame, Robertson restored a little normality with a straightforward break of 69 to take a 2-1 lead.

But once again Trump refused to let his opponent pull away with a break of 79 to draw level at the interval.

Robertson produced the first century of the match after the intermission to go 3-2 up as the Aussie eased into his regular form.

And Trump followed suit with a fine 50 plus break of his own to level the match for a third time.

Robertson snatched the lead back with yet another century and his 12th of the tournament, equalling the record for most centuries hit in at a UK Championship.

But for the fourth time Trump responded and levelled with his 38th century of the season and a run of 128 as the two hit their best, scintillating form to whet the appetite ahead of Sunday's evening session.

