Neil Robertson reached the last 16 of the UK Championship with a battling win over Li Hang.

The world No 3 didn’t produce his best snooker in a sometimes scrappy contest but three half-century breaks helped him advance.

He will next face Anthony McGill after he won 6-1 against Chen Zifan.

Li had chances in the opening frame but a break of 60 proved enough for Robertson to move ahead.

The world No 3 took advantage of a poor safety shot to extend his lead, but Li got on the board with a century break in the third frame.

Robertson won a closely-contested frame to make it 3-1 before the mid-session and followed up with another after the break after Li saw an early break end at 20.

But Li took a lengthy sixth frame to cut the deficit, with Robertson conceding after leaving a red and needing a snooker to win.

Robertson then missed a red at 62-0 ahead but got a chance to return to the table and made no mistake as he closed on victory.

Li spurned another opportunity in the next frame as he missed a red to the middle at 57-0 ahead, and Robertson made a fine clearance to secure victory.

Graeme Dott stunned Masters champion Stuart Bingham with a 6-2 win.

Dott started the match in fine fashion as he knocked in back-to-back breaks of 126 and 137.

He extended his lead to 4-0 before Bingham got on the board by winning two frames in a row.

Dott closed on victory with a break of 67 and won the eighth frame to advance.

THIRD ROUND

Monday, 30 November

Afternoon (1pm)

Zhou Yuelong 6-5 Chang Bingyu

6-5 Chang Bingyu Jak Jones 2-6 John Higgins

Robrt Milkins 3-6 Barry Hawkins

Judd Trump 6-1 Liang Wenbo

Evening (7pm)

David Grace 3-6 Xiao Guodong

Anthony McGill 6-1 Chen Zifan

6-1 Chen Zifan Li Hang 2-6 Neil Robertson

Graeme Dott 6-2 Stuart Bingham

