Neil Robertson reached the last 16 of the UK Championship with a battling win over Li Hang.
The world No 3 didn’t produce his best snooker in a sometimes scrappy contest but three half-century breaks helped him advance.
He will next face Anthony McGill after he won 6-1 against Chen Zifan.
Li had chances in the opening frame but a break of 60 proved enough for Robertson to move ahead.
The world No 3 took advantage of a poor safety shot to extend his lead, but Li got on the board with a century break in the third frame.
Robertson won a closely-contested frame to make it 3-1 before the mid-session and followed up with another after the break after Li saw an early break end at 20.
But Li took a lengthy sixth frame to cut the deficit, with Robertson conceding after leaving a red and needing a snooker to win.
Robertson then missed a red at 62-0 ahead but got a chance to return to the table and made no mistake as he closed on victory.
Li spurned another opportunity in the next frame as he missed a red to the middle at 57-0 ahead, and Robertson made a fine clearance to secure victory.
Graeme Dott stunned Masters champion Stuart Bingham with a 6-2 win.
Dott started the match in fine fashion as he knocked in back-to-back breaks of 126 and 137.
He extended his lead to 4-0 before Bingham got on the board by winning two frames in a row.
Dott closed on victory with a break of 67 and won the eighth frame to advance.
THIRD ROUND
Monday, 30 November
Afternoon (1pm)
- Zhou Yuelong 6-5 Chang Bingyu
- Jak Jones 2-6 John Higgins
- Robrt Milkins 3-6 Barry Hawkins
- Judd Trump 6-1 Liang Wenbo
Evening (7pm)
- David Grace 3-6 Xiao Guodong
- Anthony McGill 6-1 Chen Zifan
- Li Hang 2-6 Neil Robertson
- Graeme Dott 6-2 Stuart Bingham