Neil Robertson made three 130-plus breaks as he breezed into the last 32 of the UK Championship.

The two-time champion opened with back-to-back breaks of 135 and 130 before knocking in another 135 in the fourth frame as he beat Chris Wakelin 6-1.

Robertson will face Li Hang or Zhao Xintong in the next round.

The world No 3 came flying out of the blocks at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes as he seized upon a missed red from Wakelin to made his 30th century of the season and 745th of his career.

Robertson opens up with classy century in opening frame against Wakelin

After a re-rack early in the second frame, Robertson knocked in another century to move 2-0 ahead.

The Australian looked set for another big score in frame three but missed a pink with 51 left on the table.

Wakelin managed to get back to 66-64, but Robertson took the frame in fortuitous style as he hit the black off the bottom cushion and it went into the yellow pocket.

'Talk about rubbing salt into the wound!' - Robertson flukes black to go three frames up

Another 135 put Robertson in complete control at the mid-session interval.

Wakelin managed to get on the board in impressive style after Robertson missed a green at 50-0 ahead in the fifth frame, clearing up to take it 80-50.

But that was the highlight for Wakelin as Robertson responded with breaks of 89 and 72 to seal victory.

Zhou Yuelong also enjoyed a comfortable win as he made two centuries in a 6-1 win over Jimmy White.

SECOND ROUND

Saturday, 28 November

Afternoon (1pm)

Ding Junhui v David Grace

Luca Brecel v Xiao Guodong

Jimmy White 1-6 Zhou Yuelong

Lu Haotian v Anthony McGill

Chen Zifan v Yan Bingtao

Li Hang v Zhao Xintong

Chris Wakelin 1-6 Neil Robertson

Stephem Maguire v Stuart Carrington

Evening (7pm)

Oliver Lines v Xu Si

Chang Bingyu v Mark Allen

Jak Jones v Simon Lichtenberg

Gerard Greene v John Higgins

Michael Holt v Hossein Vafaei

David Glbert v Robert Milkins

Barry Hawkins v Robbie Williams

Judd Trump v Dominic Dale

