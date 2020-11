Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - ‘Nobody plays the game like O’Sullivan’ – The Rocket praised

Ronnie O’Sullivan beat Leo Fernandez 6-0 at the UK Championship on Wednesday, producing a supreme 121 in frame two and Joe Johnson lavished him with praise on commentary. He will play Alexander Ursenbacher or Nigel Bond next. Watch live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:02:03, 8 views, 5 hours ago