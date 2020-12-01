Ricky Walden held off a strong fightback from two-time champion Mark Williams to reach the last 16 of the UK Championship.
In a hard-fought match featuring several lengthy frames, Walden won three in a row after the mid-session interval and then won the deciding frame after Williams had pulled back to 5-5.
Walden will next face world No 1 Judd Trump.
Williams looked in good touch in the opening frame as a break of 81 saw him take the lead.
Williams sinks delightful long red against Walden
Walden levelled immediately and then moved 2-1 ahead with a well-constructed break of 53. A marathon fourth frame was eventually won by Williams as he drew level at the mid-session interval.
Another lengthy frame followed after the break but this time Walden got the better of the exchange to move ahead again.
Williams looked as though he would cut the deficit as he opened up a 45-0 lead in the eighth frame, but a missed red to the corner proved costly as Walden took his chance to clean up.
Williams then miscued at a crucial moment to allow Walden to move 5-2 ahead. But a half-century break followed by a century saw Williams close the deficit and he then pulled levelled at 5-5.
However, it was Walden who won the 11th frame to reach the last 16.
Pang Punxu also won a deciding frame to beat Stephen Maguire 6-5.
The 20-year-old made a strong start as he reeled off three frames in a row, but Maguire hit back with back-to-back half-century breaks of 67 and 54 to pull within one.
He then took the sixth frame to level before taking the lead for the first time with a break of 120. Another century break of 103 made it 5-3 but Pang replied with a century of his own and then levelled at 5-5 to force a decider, which he won to advance.
Lu Ning won 6-1 against Elliot Slessor to reach the last 16 and Jamie Jones beat Ronnie O'Sullivan's conqueror Alexander Ursenbacher.
THIRD ROUND RESULTS
Tuesday, 1 December
Afternoon (1pm)
- Jack Lisowski 6-2 Xu Si
- Mark Selby 6-2 Hossein Vafaei
- Kurt Maflin 3-6 Kyren Wilson
- Joe Perry 6-5 Joe O'Connor
Evening (7pm)
- Elliot Slessor 1-6 Lu Ning
- Stephen Maguire 5-6 Pang Junxu
- Mark Williams 5-6 Ricky Walden
- Jamie Jones 6-4 Alexander Ursenbacher