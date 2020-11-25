Ronnie O’Sullivan raced into the second round of the UK Championship with a 6-0 win over amateur Leo Fernandez.

The seven-time champion made three half-century breaks along with a 121 as he needed just over an hour to secure a comfortable victory.

The Rocket will next face either Alexander Ursenbacher or Nigel Bond.

Fernandez looked up against it from the start as O’Sullivan quickly took the opening frame and then followed up with a fine 121 break to move 2-0 ahead.

When Fernandez did get opportunities he wasn’t able to make the most of them as he managed just 22 points in the opening four frames.

A break of 60 saw O’Sullivan take the third frame and he continued to dominate as he made it 4-0 inside 45 minutes.

Fernandez made a brilliant pot on a red against the cushion in the fifth frame but his break stalled when he potted the white.

O’Sullivan took advantage as he secured the frame with a break of 73 to close on victory.

Fernandez had several chances to get on the board in the sixth frame but over-ran the white leading 13-0 and then missed a red to the corner when he returned to the table.

It looked like O'Sullivan would clean up from there, but Fernandez was handed another opportunity with only the colours left. He knocked in the yellow and green but missed the brown, allowing O'Sullivan to wrap up a rapid win.

