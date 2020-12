Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - Ronnie O'Sullivan: 'Judd Trump is the main man'

Ronnie O'Sullivan lauds Judd Trump, calling the world number one "the main man" in snooker and praising his ability to lead the sport with his talent and play. The Rocket also makes the point that Trump and Kyren Wilson, who he faces at the UK Championship, are the top future rivalry in snooker looking ahead.

