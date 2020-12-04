Neil Robertson is at the peak of his powers as a snooker player, according to world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The two-time UK Championship winner Robertson put in a performance of astonishing efficiency as he dispatched three-time world champion Mark Selby 6-2 at the quarter-final stage of the UK Championship.

UK Championship Robertson races past Selby into semi-finals 2 HOURS AGO

It was a performance that prompted O’Sullivan, working as a pundit for Eurosport, to declare Robertson to be at the peak of his powers.

“It is like he is playing on a pool table - it is like the table is shrinking and that is a beautiful feeling,” O’Sullivan said. “Ask any snooker player what it feels like to play well and they will tell you: the table feels small and it feels easy!

He is just striking the ball really well – and is a player that is at the peak of his powers, I don’t think he can get any better than this. He is just a great all-round player.

It was a point that Jimmy White – a six-time world finalist – agreed with, adding that Robertson represented the man to beat at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

'Can't play much better than this' - Robertson sinks century

This season he seems to have realised that he is at the peak of his career and he is going to get more consistent.

“And when he is at this standard he is very hard to beat,” said White.

Robertson faces Zhou Yuelong in the semi-final on Saturday from 14:00 – the match will be live on Eurosport, Eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

UK Championship O'Sullivan: 'Trump is the main man and Wilson is his top rival' 3 HOURS AGO