Judd Trump’s dominance of snooker is comparable to the hold Tiger Woods once had on golf, according to world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The 31-year-old Bristolian was at his dominant best during his UK Championship quarter-final against Kyren Wilson.

UK Championship O’Sullivan: Robertson can't get any better than this 6 HOURS AGO

Trump, a winner of the Northern Ireland and English Opens already this year, raced into a three-frame advantage against Wilson on the back of runs of 73, 102 and 106 on his way to victory, and it left O’Sullivan reaching for the superlatives in the Eurosport studio alongside Neal Foulds and Colin Murray.

“Mental! Unbelievable shots – [he has shown] powerful cueing and is making shots from absolutely nowhere,” began O’Sullivan.

“There is not a lot you can do other than sit there and wait for something to change.

It is like when Tiger Woods came along, he is playing a different game to the other guys.

“And I think a lot of the up-and-coming players need to study his power game and they need to try to bring some of that power to their game," continued O'Sullivan.

“If not, he is just going to overrun pretty much everyone he plays, really.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan: Judd Trump is the Tiger Woods of snooker – he is playing a different game

Trump defeated Wilson 6-4 on Friday night, and will face either Lu Ning or Joe Perry for a spot in the final.

UK Championship O'Sullivan: 'Trump is the main man and Wilson is his top rival' 8 HOURS AGO