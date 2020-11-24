Shaun Murphy won a gritty first-round contest 6-5 against Lee Walker at the UK Championship.

Both players struggled for consistency, with Murphy’s 139 break in the fourth frame the only century of the match.

Murphy was 4-2 ahead but couldn’t close the match out until well past midnight. He will next face Elliot Slessor or Mitchell Mann.

Murphy won a tight opening frame but Walker replied with a break of 60 to level.

A marathon third frame saw some lengthy safety exchanges, with Murphy close to losing the frame after missing a thin cut on the blue on three occasions.

Murphy slammed his cue down in frustration after one miss and lost the frame when he potted the white into the middle pocket.

But the world No 7 responded in fine fashion with a 139 break making it 2-2 at the mid-season interval.

He continued to look sharp immediately after the break, firing in a long red to start a decisive break in the fifth frame and then following up with a 72 break to move 4-2 ahead.

But both players missed straightforward shots in the seventh frame – Walker a red to the corner and Murphy a straight black – and Murphy saw his lead cut.

Neither played looked on top form as the standard dropped and Murphy needed a slice of luck to keep a break going as a red clipped the blue and diverted into the pocket.

Murphy won another scrappy frame to move closer to victory but then, with the finish line in sight in the eighth frame, missed a red to the middle. Walker cleared up the reds and won a battle on the pink to move just a frame behind.

And, with midnight come and gone, Walker dispatched a pink after a lengthy safety exchange to send the match to a decider that Murphy sealed courtesy of multiple visits.

Chris Wakelin breezed through with a 6-0 win over Louis Heathcote while Oliver Lines won 6-4 against Gary Wilson.

