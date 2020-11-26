Take advantage of our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a moment from the 2020 UK Championship

In the words of Eurosport commentator David Hendon, the scoreboard breaking during Judd Trump's first-round match at the UK Championship "sums up 2020".

A very strange situation ensued as the referee had to constantly inform Trump and his opponent Paul Davison the score due to the technical fault.

An old scoreboard had to be brought in to cover for the failed digital one in a blast from the past for nostalgic snooker fans.

Trump and Davison looked to the referee as he kept them updated in surreal scenes at a top professional snooker tournament.

'Sums up 2020!' - Digital scoreboard fails during Trump match

Hendon joked on commentary for Eurosport: "Look at that, they have got the old snooker club scoreboard!

That really sums up 2020 doesn't it, in a nutshell.

Trump is looking to follow his Northern Ireland Open triumph with further success at the UK Championship.

