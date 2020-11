Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020: 'Sums up 2020!' - Digital scoreboard fails during Judd Trump match

Watch the bizarre scenes as the digital scoreboard fails during Judd Trump's match against Paul Davison at the 2020 UK Championship. Eurosport commentator Dave Hendon made a point of laughing at the situation as an old scoreboard had to be brought in to replace the broken digital one fans and players are used to.

00:00:50, 44 views, 2 hours ago