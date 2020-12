Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - 'That's a beauty' - Neil Robertson sinks delicious red

Neil Robertson made a brilliant pot at the start of the 12th frame during his UK Championship final with Judd Trump. The Australian played it along the cushion to earn a 1-0 lead against the world number one in the best-of-19 showdown in Milton Keynes in Sunday’s evening session.

00:00:18, 67 views, 37 minutes ago