Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - Watch in full as Neil Robertson compiles a 750th career century

Watch in full as Neil Robertson compiled a 750th career century in his 6-2 win against Mark Selby in the UK Championship at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. Watch the Triple Crown event live on Eurosport, Eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

