Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020: Watch Stuart Bingham's brilliant 147 in full

The 2020 UK Championship is only three days old, and already there's been two maximums. Stuart Bingham's brilliant 147 in his 6-2 win over Zak Surety followed hot on the heels of Kyren Wilson's maximum on Tuesday. The break is Bingham's seventh 147 of his career, putting him fourth in the all-time list.

00:08:51, 227 views, 2 hours ago